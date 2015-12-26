News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

New footage emerges of terrified witnesses hiding from vicious Christmas Eve brawl

Leonie Ryan
7News Sydney /

New security vision has come to light of terrified families watching a wild brawl unfold in Sydney.

0402_1130_nat_cabinet
0:26

NSW cabinet sworn in
Paul McCartney attends March for our Lives Rally in New York City
0:30

Paul McCartney attends March for our Lives Rally in New York City
March For Our Lives Protesters Chant 'Vote Them Out' in NYC
0:35

March For Our Lives Protesters Chant 'Vote Them Out' in NYC
0303_1800_wa_stabbed
1:33

Stabbing victim says thought of children kept him alive
0303_1800_nsw_mardi
2:37

500,000 people gather for Mardi Gras festivities
Cape May-Lewes Ferry Buffeted by Strong Nor'easter Wind
0:37

Cape May-Lewes Ferry Buffeted by Strong Nor'easter Wind
Murder trial begins for New York nanny accused of stabbing two children
1:31

Murder trial begins for New York nanny accused of stabbing two children
Police Investigate Scene of Explosives Attack on US Embassy in Montenegro
1:19

Police Investigate Scene of Explosives Attack on US Embassy in Montenegro
Amid reports that China sold oil to North Korea, frustrations abound
2:44

Amid reports that China sold oil to North Korea, frustrations abound
Florida woman shocked to find python in laundry
0:38

Florida woman shocked to find python in laundry
The road to ‘Oh, Hello on Broadway’
7:00

The road to ‘Oh, Hello on Broadway’
Vice President Biden opens up about his son’s death, Cancer Moonshot, and why Trump’s tactics are harmful to America
17:23

Vice President Biden opens up about his son’s death, Cancer Moonshot, and why Trump’s tactics are harmful to America
 

As 7 News exclusively revealed last night a man was knocked unconscious while chairs and punches were through on a busy strip at Brighton-Le-Sands.

The melee saw men throwing punches and chairs in front of scared onlookers. Photo: 7 News

Families with children were having ice cream just before 11pm on Christmas Eve when the brawl broke out on the busy Grand Parade.

Panicked staff rushed to lock the doors and watched on as the melee continued outside their shop.

Vision 7 News aired exclusively last night showed what they witnessed.

The fight was so vicious it left one man unconscious on the ground.

Witnesses say four men were eating at the Kamari Greek Restaurant when a man confronted them screaming: “What are you doing here? This is my area.”


Backup arrived and punches and chairs were thrown.

Police returned today to speak to business owners in the hope of finding the attackers.

Members of the public hid behind locked doors as they watched. Photo: 7 News

Police have little to go on at this stage except for the phone vision 7 News gave them long with CCTV seized from nearby businesses.

The victim is not talking so they need the public’s help in identifying the offenders.

Back To Top