Man hospitalised after 'blue-ringed octopus sting'

A man has been treated for a suspected venomous blue-ringed octopus sting in Queensland.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted the man, 21, from Lady Musgrave Island on Sunday afternoon to Rockhampton Hospital.

"Rescue 300 were tasked when a 21-year-old male on a commercial fishing boat was lifting a crab pot from the water and was allegedly stung by a blue ring octopus," the rescue service posted on Facebook on Monday morning.

The 21-year-old was airlifted from Lady Musgrave Island on Sunday. Source: @caprescue/ Twitter

He was discharged from hospital on Monday morning.

According to the Queensland Museum, the blue-ringed octopus is the most venomous in the world.