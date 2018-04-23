Man hospitalised after 'blue-ringed octopus sting'

A man has been treated for a suspected venomous blue-ringed octopus sting in Queensland.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted the man, 21, from Lady Musgrave Island on Sunday afternoon to Rockhampton Hospital.
"Rescue 300 were tasked when a 21-year-old male on a commercial fishing boat was lifting a crab pot from the water and was allegedly stung by a blue ring octopus," the rescue service posted on Facebook on Monday morning.
He was discharged from hospital on Monday morning.
According to the Queensland Museum, the blue-ringed octopus is the most venomous in the world.
#RACQ #CapRescue Rescue 300 has landed at Lady Musgrave and is transporting a patient to Rockhampton with a suspected marine sting. pic.twitter.com/D9esD3NNt9— RACQ Capricorn Heli (@caprescue) April 22, 2018