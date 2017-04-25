IN PICTURES: Australians pause to pay their respects on Anzac Day

A horseman stands mounted before a red-lit Elephant Rock at Currubin RSL on the Gold Coast. Source: AAP
Horsemen stay on their mounts during the Anzac Day Dawn Service held by the Currumbin RSL is seen at Elephant Rock on Currumbin Beach, Gold Coast. Source: AAP
The rising sun greets the light horsemen as they stand guard along the shores of the Gold Coast. Source: AAP
The company of 12 light horsemen at Currumbin led veterans into the service to mark the centenary of Australia's successful cavalry charge in the World War One Battle of Beersheba. Source: AAP
The 12 light horsemen lead veterans into the service on the Gold Coast. Source: AAP
A member of the Catafalque Party stands near the Cenotaph during the Anzac Day Dawn Service at Martin Place in Sydney. Source: AAP
Attendees stand in silence at the Sydney Dawn Service in Martin Place. Source: AAP
The stone of remembrance is seen in front of the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Source: AAP
The Australian War Memorial in Canberra before the dawn on the 102nd Anzac Day. Source: AAP
Flight Lieutenant Kate Kennedy and Lieutenant Ben Willee salute durung the Anzac Day Dawn Service at Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance. Source: AAP
