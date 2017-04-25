News

'We will remember them': Anzac Day 2017 in pictures

IN PICTURES: Australians pause to pay their respects on Anzac Day

1/19 IN PICTURES: Australians pause to pay their respects on Anzac Day

A horseman stands mounted before a red-lit Elephant Rock at Currubin RSL on the Gold Coast. Source: AAP

2/19 IN PICTURES: Australians pause to pay their respects on Anzac Day

Horsemen stay on their mounts during the Anzac Day Dawn Service held by the Currumbin RSL is seen at Elephant Rock on Currumbin Beach, Gold Coast. Source: AAP

3/19 IN PICTURES: Aussies pause to pay their respects on Anzac Day

The rising sun greets the light horsemen as they stand guard along the shores of the Gold Coast. Source: AAP

Source: AAP

4/19 IN PICTURES: Australians pause to pay their respects on Anzac Day

The company of 12 light horsemen at Currumbin led veterans into the service to mark the centenary of Australia's successful cavalry charge in the World War One Battle of Beersheba. Source: AAP

Source: AAP

5/19 IN PICTURES: Australians pause to pay their respects on Anzac Day

The 12 light horsemen lead veterans into the service on the Gold Coast. Source: AAP

Source: AAP

6/19 IN PICTURES: Australians pause to pay their respects on Anzac Day

A member of the Catafalque Party stands near the Cenotaph during the Anzac Day Dawn Service at Martin Place in Sydney. Source: AAP

Source: AAP

7/19 IN PICTURES: Australians pause to pay their respects on Anzac Day

Attendees stand in silence at the Sydney Dawn Service in Martin Place. Source: AAP

Source: AAP

8/19 IN PICTURES: Australians pause to pay their respects on Anzac Day

The stone of remembrance is seen in front of the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. Source: AAP

Source: AAP

9/19 IN PICTURES: Australians pause to pay their respects on Anzac Day

The Australian War Memorial in Canberra before the dawn on the 102nd Anzac Day. Source: AAP

Source: AAP

10/19 IN PICTURES: Australians pause to pay their respects on Anzac Day

Flight Lieutenant Kate Kennedy and Lieutenant Ben Willee salute durung the Anzac Day Dawn Service at Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance. Source: AAP

Source: AAP

11/19 Anzac-Day-104-Les-Manning-Melbourne.jpg

IN PICTURES: Australians pause to pay their respects on Anzac Day

12/19 Anzac-Day-Christchurch.jpg

IN PICTURES: Australians pause to pay their respects on Anzac Day

13/19 Anzac-Day-dawn-service-Melbourne.jpg

IN PICTURES: Australians pause to pay their respects on Anzac Day

14/19 Anzac-Day-Darwin.jpg

IN PICTURES: Australians pause to pay their respects on Anzac Day

15/19 Anzac-Day-GC.jpg

IN PICTURES: Australians pause to pay their respects on Anzac Day

16/19 Anzac-Day-duke-of-york-london.jpg

IN PICTURES: Australians pause to pay their respects on Anzac Day

17/19 Anzac-Day-Sydney.jpg

IN PICTURES: Australians pause to pay their respects on Anzac Day

18/19 Anzac-Day-Villers-Bretonneux.jpg

IN PICTURES: Australians pause to pay their respects on Anzac Day

19/19 Anzac-Day-Melbourne.jpg

IN PICTURES: Australians pause to pay their respects on Anzac Day

