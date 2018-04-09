HIGHLIGHTS-Golf-U.S. Masters Day Four

AUGUSTA, Ga., April 8 (Reuters) - Highlights from the final round of the 82nd U.S. Masters on Sunday:

SPIETH THREE BACK OF LEADER

Former winner Jordan Spieth, who began the day nine shots back of overnight leader Patrick Reed, had six birdies through his first 12 holes to move to within three shots of the lead.

HOFFMAN ACES PAR-THREE 16TH

Charley Hoffman aces the par-three 16th hole to reach six under for the tournament.

TIGER SIGNS OFF WITH THREE-UNDER 69

Tiger Woods, competing in his first major championship since 2015, shot his lowest score of the week -- a three-under 69 in the final round -- but it was of little consequence as he began the day 18 shots back of the leader.

MCILROY ONE BACK OF LEADER REED AFTER TWO HOLES

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, trying to capture the final leg of the career grand slam, made a birdie at the par-five second to move one shot back of Patrick Reed, who made bogey at the first hole.

SIMPSON MAKES CONSECUTIVE EAGLES

Webb Simpson, who began the day at three over for the week, followed a birdie at the second hole with consecutive eagles at the par-four seventh and par-five eighth holes.

COOL WEATHER GREETS EARLY STARTERS

The final round of the year's first major got underway with the early starters taking to the course under cloudy skies and unusually cool conditions at Augusta National where the mid-morning temperature was 63 Fahrenheit (17 Celsius).

REED, MCILROY GET READY FOR SHOWDOWN

Patrick Reed will take a three-shot lead into the final round when he sets off with Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy in the day's final pairing at 2:40 p.m. ET (1840 GMT).

READ MORE

Reed three clear at Masters as McIlroy lurks

McIlroy braced for Ryder Cup reunion with Reed

Reed promises fire in Green Jacket showdown

Fowler revives maiden major hopes

Fleetwood builds on back-nine birdie blitz

Brilliant Rahm barely cuts into Reed lead (Reporting by Frank Pingue Editing by Toby Davis and Pritha Sarkar)