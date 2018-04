NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. renewable fuel credits (D6) drop 6 cents each on Tuesday, trading at 38 cents each, traders said.

The credits came under pressure after Reuters reported the U.S. Environmental Protection had granted Andeavor a small refinery exemption, traders said. Andeavor is one of the nation's largest oil refining companies.



