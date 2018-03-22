News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum loses 54kg so she can donate a kidney to her husband
Mum's incredible act after being told she was 'too fat' to save husband's life

Zuckerberg says Facebook 'made mistakes' on Cambridge Analytica

Reuters
Reuters /

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that the social media company made mistakes that allowed data about users to end up with the analytics firm Cambridge Analytica and said the company would make changes.

Zuckerberg says Facebook 'made mistakes' on Cambridge Analytica

Zuckerberg says Facebook 'made mistakes' on Cambridge Analytica

Zuckerberg, in his first comments since the company disclosed on Friday the misuse of personal data, said in a post on Facebook that the company "made mistakes, there's more to do, and we need to step up and do it."


(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

Back To Top