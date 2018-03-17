News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Man, 21, found dead in Queensland yard (clone 39541442)
Man, 21, found dead in 'suspicious circumstances' in yard
Council takes family to court over notorious hoarder house
Council takes family to court over notorious hoarder house

Cyclone Marcus packs a punch in Darwin, but doesn't stop group enjoying birthday celebrations

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

As Cyclone Marcus lashed Darwin it did not stop a group of Queensland men from enjoying a 40th birthday celebration.

Outrage at businessman's graphic hunting trip photos
0:44

Outrage at businessman's graphic hunting trip photos
0807_1800_nsw_16
1:40

Birthday party ends in tragedy as 16-year-old dies
0506_0700_news-Trump
1:48

Turnbull, Trump reaffirm US-Australia alliance
Prince Charles, Camilla join public party for Queens' b-day
0:55

Prince Charles, Camilla join public party for Queens' b-day
Trump returns to U.S.
1:49

Trump returns to U.S.
Americans Stuck in Turks and Caicos During Hurricane Irma
5:40

Americans Stuck in Turks and Caicos During Hurricane Irma
Opposition call on Malcolm Turnbull to sack MP Stuart Robert
2:03

Opposition call on Malcolm Turnbull to sack MP Stuart Robert
US Navy rescue sailors, dogs stranded at sea for months
0:22

US Navy rescue sailors, dogs stranded at sea for months
Pope: trip to U.S. & Cuba an "emblematic journey"
0:49

Pope: trip to U.S. & Cuba an "emblematic journey"
Echidna Spotted Paddling and Blowing Bubbles Across Tasmanian River
0:41

Echidna Spotted Paddling and Blowing Bubbles Across Tasmanian River
Jamie Dimon looks to make his mark in Washington
0:59

Jamie Dimon looks to make his mark in Washington
Marcus Lemonis gives Tumbleweed Tiny House CEO leadership...
1:09

Marcus Lemonis gives Tumbleweed Tiny House CEO leadership...
 

The group, who are on a fishing trip to celebrate the milestone birthday, can be seen in a video sipping on beers in the pool during the wild weather.

But while the mens' antics are causing chins to wag, it's not behaviour authorities would recommend.

Cyclone Marcus hasn’t fazed these Queensland men. Source: Simone Smith

While the eye of the category one storm moved off the coast near Daly River Mouth late afternoon on Saturday, emergency services advised Darwin residents to remain inside saying it was still not safe to go outside.

According to AAP, Darwin has been battered by 130km/h winds as Tropical Cyclone Marcus moved through the city, bringing down trees and power lines with a massive clean-up operation set to get underway.

Marcus is now headed as a category two storm towards the Timor Sea and is expected to hit Western Australia's Kimberley Coast on Sunday, bringing wind gusts of up to 120km/h.

It will then continue moving westwards, into the Indian Ocean.

The Cyclone Warning for Darwin has now been cancelled, according to the latest BOM update.

The aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Marcus after it hit Darwin's CBD on Saturday. Source: AAP

Darwin has been battered by 130km/h winds as Tropical Cyclone Marcus moved through the city, bringing down trees and power lines. Source: AAP

During Saturday the storm felled power lines and trees and damaged property across Darwin and also affected the city's drinking supply.

Residents have been told to boil drinking water as a precaution until further notice.

They've also been advised to avoid travelling.

Winds create destruction as Tropical Cyclone Marcus bears down on Darwin. Source: AAP

Emergency services warned residents that the felled power lines could be live.

NT Emergency Services crews have begun to respond to hundreds of calls for help in the aftermath of the cyclone and have started clearing debris around Royal Darwin Hospital and the airport as a priority.

One Darwin resident said "Marcus sure packed a punch" and showed a photo of a huge fallen tree that had crushed her parents' home in the city's north.

Earlier in the day, water police were called out to rescue two people from two boats that collided after one of them slipped its moorings in Sangove Creek as the storm struck.



Officers rescued an elderly couple from one of the boats and two people from the other vessel, which was taking on water, however a third person refused to leave.

A warning zone is currently in place from Dundee Beach to Mitchell Plateau, with a watch zone for Cockatoo Island.

Flights in and out of Darwin were cancelled on Saturday but flights will resume after midnight. The first flight is due at 4.15am Sunday and all of Sunday's flights will operate as scheduled, according to the airport.

Businesses in Darwin were told to close their doors on Saturday, though some had opened early in the day to let customers purchase supplies.

Back To Top
feedback