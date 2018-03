LONDON (Reuters) - Police investigating the poisoning of a Russian double agent in Britain will not at this stage name any potential suspects as their enquiries continue, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

"At this stage, we are not declaring a person of interest or a suspect at this time," Neil Basu, Senior National Co-ordinator for counter terrorism policing, told reporters.



(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by Michael Holden)