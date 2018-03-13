WATCH: Adorable koala doggy paddles across creek

While koalas are renowned for being gum tree dwellers, one crafty marsupial was filmed splashing about in a South Australian river.

The iconic Aussie animal isn't known for its swimming prowess, but after viewing this video of a koala taking a dip, it seems they might have a hidden talent.

Footage of the furry critter having a cool off in the Harriet River at South Australia's Kangaroo Island was shared to Facebook on Sunday.

The clip, shared to the Jas and Joes Long Road Home Facebook page, shows the koala on one side of the bay, before taking to the water and fearlessly doggy paddling across the creek without a fuss.

Many praised the clever koala for its water-wading skills.

"Would you look at that little cutie go! So glad he made it safely to the other side of the Harriet River," one viewer wrote.

Another joked: "Must have really wanted those gum leaves."

"I love the way he looked back as if to say ‘Ain’t nobody seen a koala swim before?’" a third added.

The video has already been viewed 4300 times and shared almost 100 times in its first 48 hours.

The clip follows an encounter last week, where a koala was filmed making a mercy dash across a four-lane highway in Adelaide.