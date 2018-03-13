News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Little boy's mystery illness causes up to 50 seizures a day
Parents distraught over baby's mystery illness

WATCH: Adorable koala doggy paddles across creek

Mel Buttigieg
Yahoo7 News /

While koalas are renowned for being gum tree dwellers, one crafty marsupial was filmed splashing about in a South Australian river.

Tropical Cyclone Dumazile Floods Roads on Reunion Island
0:16

Tropical Cyclone Dumazile Floods Roads on Reunion Island
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
Flooding Inundates Nantucket Streets During High Tide
0:43

Flooding Inundates Nantucket Streets During High Tide
'Supercolony' of Penguins Discovered on Antarctica's Danger Islands
0:40

'Supercolony' of Penguins Discovered on Antarctica's Danger Islands
Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0:44

Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0124_1800_adl_blaze
1:22

Authorities warn blast of heat with dangerous winds
0830_0500_nat_boy
0:34

Guardians of Manus Island-born toddler have been told he'll be deported
Bionic kangaroo demonstrates big leap in robotics
1:41

Bionic kangaroo demonstrates big leap in robotics
Same Sex Marriage Legal in Minnesota, R. Island
0:41

Same Sex Marriage Legal in Minnesota, R. Island
Category 5 Hurricane Maria Menaces Caribbean
0:45

Category 5 Hurricane Maria Menaces Caribbean
0311_1800_wa_ophanedkangaroo
0:29

Orphaned kangaroo finds home with WA police
Smoke Billows as Wildfires Rage on the Coast of Sardinia
0:33

Smoke Billows as Wildfires Rage on the Coast of Sardinia
 

The iconic Aussie animal isn't known for its swimming prowess, but after viewing this video of a koala taking a dip, it seems they might have a hidden talent.

Footage of the furry critter having a cool off in the Harriet River at South Australia's Kangaroo Island was shared to Facebook on Sunday.

Have you ever seen a koala swim? Well, now you have! Source: Jas and Joes Long Road Home / Facebook

The clip, shared to the Jas and Joes Long Road Home Facebook page, shows the koala on one side of the bay, before taking to the water and fearlessly doggy paddling across the creek without a fuss.

Many praised the clever koala for its water-wading skills.

"Would you look at that little cutie go! So glad he made it safely to the other side of the Harriet River," one viewer wrote.

Another joked: "Must have really wanted those gum leaves."

The marsupial takes to the water and fearlessly doggy paddles across the creek without a fuss. Source: Jas and Joes Long Road Home / Facebook

"I love the way he looked back as if to say ‘Ain’t nobody seen a koala swim before?’" a third added.

The video has already been viewed 4300 times and shared almost 100 times in its first 48 hours.

The clip follows an encounter last week, where a koala was filmed making a mercy dash across a four-lane highway in Adelaide.

Back To Top
feedback