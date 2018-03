ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on world powers to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine on Wednesday and said the United States should reverse a decision recognizing the city as Israel's capital.

Addressing a summit of Muslim leaders in Istanbul, Erdogan described Washington's decision last week as a reward for Israeli "terror acts" and said the city was a red line for Muslims.



