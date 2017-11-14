Everything you need to know about the same-sex marriage survey result

Australia is set to learn today whether or not the public wants to see the law changed to allow same-sex couples to marry.

Nearly 80 per cent of eligible Australians took part in the voluntary poll, a return rate that compares more than favourably with the 91 per cent who voted at the compulsory 2016 federal election.

Here is everything you need to know about today's announcement.

WHEN AND WHERE WILL THE RESULT BE ANNOUNCED?

The results of the survey will be announced at ABS (Australian Bureau of Statistics) House in Canberra today at 10am AEDT, which is 9.30am in South Australia, 9am in Queensland, 8.30am in the Northern Territory and 7am in Western Australia.

HOW WILL THE RESULT BE ANNOUNCED?

The Australian Statistician, David Kalisch, and his deputy Jonathan Palmer will make the announcement at a press conference. We will learn how many people voted Yes, No, or 'Response not clear' (ie an informal vote).

The numbers will be broken down via state/territory and federal electorate, as well as by age and gender.

The ABS will also publish the results on their website.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT?

Watch the decision being handed down live on Channel 7 or online here from 10am AEDT.

WHAT ARE THE LATEST POLL PREDICTIONS?

More than 12.3 million Australians have returned their postal votes, more than Brexit and the US election, when compared as a percentage of population.

While both Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Labor leader Bill Shorten have vowed to back the voice of the Australian people, the result of the voluntary postal vote is not law-binding and does not immediately allow same-sex couples to marry.

The latest Newspoll published on Tuesday points to a clear win for the Yes vote when the result of the federal government's same-sex marriage postal survey is released on Wednesday.

Of those who took part in the survey, 63 per cent said they voted Yes while 37 per cent voted No, according to the The Australian.

On Tuesday night, government insiders predicted the result would be Yes and conservatives were now planning to "help save traditional marriage," news.com.au reported.

Various opinion polls point to a majority 'yes' vote, possibly as high as 60 per cent.

WHAT EVENTS ARE TAKING PLACE?

The main pro-SSM lobby group, Yes! The Equality Campaign, will hold its main event in Sydney from 9am at Prince Alfred Park in Surry Hills.

The results event for Melburnians will be held from 9am at the State Library; in Canberra at Haig Park in Braddon from the same time.

In Brisbane the event will be held at Queens Gardens; in Adelaide at Hindmarsh Square and Darwin’s Yes event is at the Oaks Elan hotel — all from 8am.

In Perth, the event will start from 6.30am at Northbridge Piazza.

The Coalition for Marriage has not publicly announced any events.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THE RESULTS ARE ANNOUNCED?

If the survey returns a Yes majority, the Federal Government has promised to introduce a private members' bill that would see same-sex marriage legalised before the end of the year (final parliamentary sitting day is December 7).

If the survey returns a No majority, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has said the issue would be ruled out from a Coalition government's plans for at least another full term were he to win the next election.

Labor leader Bill Shorten has promised to legislate for same-sex marriage if his party wins the next election.