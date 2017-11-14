Apple approves app to fix annoying display feature of new iPhone X

News

Yahoo7 News /

Apple has attempted to appease iPhone X users by approving a new app that allows them to hide the controversial notch at the top of the screen.

Those who forked out big dollars and were hoping for a perfectly rectangular display made it no secret they were frustrated by the "ugly" black bar at the top of the phone, which houses all the technology behind the advanced front-screen camera and facial recognition ID.

The good news is, just like many problems in life, there's an app to fix that now.

Notch remover ($1.49) and Notcho (free) are now available in the app store and allow iPhone X users to mask the notch bar at the top of the phone.

Apple has now approved an app to mask the notch feature at the top of the phone. Source: Notcho

While it obviously doesn't remove the bar, it modifies your wallpaper to make it less noticeable.

The app allows you to effectively eliminate the notch on the iPhone X by adding a black bar to the top of images that you can then manually assign as wallpapers from the phone’s Settings menu.

With the modified wallpapers, the “ears” atop the display will fade away and your display will look normal again.

Customers who have picked up the latest model have also argued that the notch isn’t actually that noticeable once you're using it.

While apps of this nature are usually forbidden by Apple's developer guidelines, the tech giant has surprisingly approved the feature.

The wallpaper masks the controversial notch.

"Don’t mask or call special attention to key display features," Apple's developer guidelines states.

"Don’t attempt to hide the device’s rounded corners, sensor housing, or indicator for accessing the home screen by placing black bars at the top and bottom of the screen.

"Don’t use visual adornments like brackets, bezels, shapes, or instructional text to call special attention to these areas, either."

