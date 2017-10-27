Parents charged with murder after baby left on swing for a week

WARNING: Distressing content.

A couple have been charged with murder after the body of their four-month-old son was found on a baby swing at their home where it had been for more than a week.

Cheyanne Harris, 20, and Zachary Koehn, 28, were arrested on Wednesday charged with child endangerment and first-degree murder in the death of their son, Sterling Koehn.

Sterling’s body was found with maggots on his clothing and a baby swing at the couple’s home in Alta Vista in the US State of Iowa on August 30.

An Iowa State Medical examiner said the boy hadn’t had a nappy change, bath or been removed from the seat in more than a week, KCCI 8 Des Moines reports.

They also found the baby weighs only about 3kg, well below the fifth percentile for his age.

“The facts of this case go far beyond neglect and show circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to human life,” the criminal complaint said.

The preliminary hearing for the couple is scheduled for November 2.