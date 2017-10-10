WATCH: Tour guide screams as glass walkway appears to crack in terrifying 'prank'

Unsuspecting tourists got more than they bargained for when a glass walkway suspended 1066 metres above ground appeared to crack beneath their feet.

WATCH: Terrifying prank backfires after tour guide left cowering on ground

A tour guide became hysterical as the walkway at the East Taihang Mountains Scenic Area in Handy City, China appeared to begin to disintegrate under his feet.

The pressure-sensitive panels create sporadic cracking sounds and splintering glass effects, that justifiably scare tourists.

Those aware of the clever feature were able to walk by in relative comfort but it was a different story for those who weren't.

Screaming as he clutched to the edge of the wall, the tour guide seemingly had no idea it was just a prank.

Or did he?

In a video that has been viewed more than 18 million times, observant social media users noticed a wry grin on his face in the closing seconds of the video.

The East Taihang district administration sent out an official apology to explain that the shattering glass was merely an "effect" it worked into a portion of its bridge, in order to be "provocative".