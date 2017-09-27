Model hits out at surgeon over breast implants 'too big' for her chest

A Playboy model has opened up about how she would not wish her breast implants "on her worst enemy" after she was left self-conscious and in excrutiating pain.

The Playboy model who says her implants are making her sick

In 2014, Sarah Harris, 23, discovered a lump in her right breast and was rushed in for emergency surgery to have tissue removed.

The model, who lives in Australia, was then offered to have implants put in at a government-subsidised cost and as she had an upcoming Playboy photoshoot, she went through with the surgery.

"I was pretty happy with my natural boobs, I was the last person that would have ever had them done," Ms Harris told Today Tonight.

But the 23-year-old said she noticed strange side effects, including a sharp pain in her chest.

"In the middle of my chest if I breathe in there's quite a sharp pain," she said. "The surgeon put them in too big for my chest."

Ms Harris said she struggles to do simple exercises at the gym due to the size of her implants.

She said she was also turned down for an Adidas commercial as her breasts were considered "too much of a distraction."

"If you just look at me on the street, you would just think I'm happy and healthy and everything's fine," Ms Harris said.

"But I only ever wear high-neck shirts just from how paranoid I am and self conscious."

Ms Harris said she is now using social media to connect with other women who have pain and nausea from oversized breast implants.

The model hopes to soon have her implants removed and replaced with a smaller set.

Each year more than 16,000 Australian woman undergo breast enhancement surgery.