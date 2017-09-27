Bali Nine member among prisoners moved as volcano eruption draws closer

Bali Nine member Scott Rush is among a number of Australian prisoners being evacuated from a prison in East Bali as authorities prepare for Mount Agung to erupt.

Scientists say the eruption is 'imminent' – and while no flights for holiday-goers have been disrupted just yet, that could change.

Bali's Mount Agung could erupt at any moment but volcanologists say it's too hard to predict when.

Official of the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Agency, Agus Solihin, said an eruption is possible.

"The seismic activity of Mount Agung is still high and its status remains at the highest 'dangerous' level," he said.

Internal volcanic earthquakes are constant.

Scientists recorded more than a thousand tremors in one day, and if they continue at that rate, the volcano could erupt in a matter of hours.

A total of 166 prisoners have been transferred from Karangasem Prison in East Bali for safety reasons, including Australian Bali Nine member Scott Rush and former Sydney man and drug smuggler Michael Sacatides.

Noor Ellis, who was convicted of killing her Australian husband Robert in 2015, was also among those moved.

Tourists travelling around Kuta - which is 70km away from the volcano - say they aren't worried.

"Nobody's scared so we're not scared," one tourist said.

"We think we'll be fine - 70 kilometres away, we should be fine," another tourist said.

More than 75,000 locals have been moved from around the volcano’s predicted blast zone.



Indonesia's President Joko Widodo visited people sheltering in village halls, sports centres and makeshift camps.

"The central, provincial and district government will continue to try to minimise the economic losses of the community," he said.

"So I ask all people around Mount Agung to follow instructions from the officials and minimize the impact of this volcano."

Mount Agung last erupted in 1963, when more than 1,000 people were killed.

Flights are operating as normal but it could change at any time.

Some are carrying extra fuel in the event of an eruption forces them to turn around and come back.

Some airlines are offering refunds for travellers who want to stay home.

The Australian government is urging visitors to monitor local media reports and follow instructions of local authorities if and when it blows.