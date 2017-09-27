News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mystery after family of four found dead in Mexico
Mystery after family of four found dead at luxury resort in Mexico

Bali Nine member among prisoners moved as volcano eruption draws closer

Yahoo7 News /

Bali Nine member Scott Rush is among a number of Australian prisoners being evacuated from a prison in East Bali as authorities prepare for Mount Agung to erupt.

0925_1600_nat_bali
0:22

Locals, tourists evacuated as Bali volcanic eruption 'imminent'
0306_0500_nat_queenslandrain
1:30

Queensland smashed by rain
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
White Helmet Rescuers Targeted By Douma Airstrikes While Tending to Injured
1:07

White Helmet Rescuers Targeted By Douma Airstrikes While Tending to Injured
Man in Swim Kit Jumps From Second-Story Window into Snow
0:38

Man in Swim Kit Jumps From Second-Story Window into Snow
Major nor’easter slams into region with damaging winds, high surf and flooding
2:01

Major nor’easter slams into region with damaging winds, high surf and flooding
Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
0:56

Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
Red weather warning for snow in Scotland
1:12

Red weather warning for snow in Scotland
'Beast from the East' sparks red alert snow warning for Ireland
1:22

'Beast from the East' sparks red alert snow warning for Ireland
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker sued for not calling special elections
1:13

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker sued for not calling special elections
'Pray For Us,' Photojournalist Asks as Warplanes Continue Air Assault on East Ghouta
0:22

'Pray For Us,' Photojournalist Asks as Warplanes Continue Air Assault on East Ghouta
0806_1130_nat_bali
0:22

Bali flights cancelled by volcanic ash
 

Scientists say the eruption is 'imminent' – and while no flights for holiday-goers have been disrupted just yet, that could change.

Bali's Mount Agung could erupt at any moment but volcanologists say it's too hard to predict when.

Scott Rush was moved from prison. Source: AAP

Noor Ellis - who was convicted of killing her Australian husband - was among prisoners moved to another location. Source: AAP

Official of the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Agency, Agus Solihin, said an eruption is possible.

"The seismic activity of Mount Agung is still high and its status remains at the highest 'dangerous' level," he said.

Internal volcanic earthquakes are constant.

Scientists recorded more than a thousand tremors in one day, and if they continue at that rate, the volcano could erupt in a matter of hours.

Smoke has been seen billowing from the volcano over the past few days. Source: 7 News

A total of 166 prisoners have been transferred from Karangasem Prison in East Bali for safety reasons, including Australian Bali Nine member Scott Rush and former Sydney man and drug smuggler Michael Sacatides.

Noor Ellis, who was convicted of killing her Australian husband Robert in 2015, was also among those moved.

Tourists travelling around Kuta - which is 70km away from the volcano - say they aren't worried.

"Nobody's scared so we're not scared," one tourist said.

"We think we'll be fine - 70 kilometres away, we should be fine," another tourist said.

Michael Sacatides was among those moved from prison. Source: AAP

More than 75,000 locals have been moved from around the volcano’s predicted blast zone.

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo visited people sheltering in village halls, sports centres and makeshift camps.

"The central, provincial and district government will continue to try to minimise the economic losses of the community," he said.

"So I ask all people around Mount Agung to follow instructions from the officials and minimize the impact of this volcano."

Mount Agung last erupted in 1963, when more than 1,000 people were killed.

Airlines are still flying passengers to the holiday destination for now. Source: 7 News

Flights are operating as normal but it could change at any time.

Some are carrying extra fuel in the event of an eruption forces them to turn around and come back.

Some airlines are offering refunds for travellers who want to stay home.

The Australian government is urging visitors to monitor local media reports and follow instructions of local authorities if and when it blows.

Back To Top