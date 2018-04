UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia does not believe that Iran is abiding by the 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and six world powers, the kingdom's foreign minister said on Wednesday, without elaborating.

"We expect the international community to do whatever it takes to ensure that Iran is in compliance," the minister, Adel al-Jubeir, told reporters at the United Nations.



