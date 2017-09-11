Biological father of missing William Tyrrell publicly identified

The biological father of missing boy William Tyrrell has been publicly identified following a Supreme Court ruling.

He has been named as former jail inmate Brendan Collins whose nickname is 'Bones'.

Mr Collins was released earlier this year from prison on drugs charges.

Tuesday marks the 3rd anniversary of William's disappearance from a North Coast home.

The three-year-old was last seen on September 12, 2014, in the front garden of a home in Kendall, south of Port Macquarie, with NSW Police a year ago offering a $1 million reward for information leading to his return.

His foster parents released a statement asking: "Where are you William?" and "Where are you our precious little boy?".

The family took to Facebook on Monday to say how the past three years have involved "unspeakable heartbreak and endless tears".

"William, we will never stop loving you," the statement said.

"We will never stop looking for you, and until the tomorrow we yearn for comes, we will never give up hope that you will be found and returned home to the arms of your loved ones where you belong."

William's foster-care status was only revealed publicly last month after the Department of Family and Community Services failed in a bid to prevent an advocacy group from publishing the fact in calls for a coronial inquiry.

The NSW Court of Appeal upheld a January decision from the NSW Supreme Court which cited significant public interest and the need for scrutiny of the state's foster care system.

Police will give an update into the investigation on Tuesday.

William’s biological mother Karlie Tyrrell was revealed last month.