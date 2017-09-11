News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australian cricket captain sent home in scandal, coach stays in place (clone 39650072)
Cheats sent home, Lehmann cleared over ball tampering

Biological father of missing William Tyrrell publicly identified

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

The biological father of missing boy William Tyrrell has been publicly identified following a Supreme Court ruling.

0302_tms_terror
1:22

Extremist involved in Curtis Cheng death sentenced to 44 years behind bars
0301_1800_nsw_jail
0:24

Work on Goulburn's terrorist jail begins
0301_1800_nsw_salim
1:25

Salim Mehajer sentenced over second assault charge
Prison fight caught on camera
1:58

Prison fight caught on camera
Prison fight caught on camera
1:58

Prison fight caught on camera
Prosecutors seek 30 year jail term for South Korean ex-president
1:05

Prosecutors seek 30 year jail term for South Korean ex-president
0227_1800_ADL-Afghani
0:39

Afghani refugee may be deported after deadly street fight
0226_1800_syd_jail
1:41

Inquest to determine if guards were distracted while inmate committed suicide
Sandra Bland's Final Hours
9:19

Sandra Bland's Final Hours
0128_1800_qld_proudrefusedbail
1:44

Albert Proud refused bail
Judge Delivers Decision in Neighbor's Stand Your Ground Case
5:09

Judge Delivers Decision in Neighbor's Stand Your Ground Case
0708_1130_nat_rudd
1:34

Phil Rudd escapes jail
 

He has been named as former jail inmate Brendan Collins whose nickname is 'Bones'.

Mr Collins was released earlier this year from prison on drugs charges.

William's biological father has been revealed as Brendan 'Bones' Collins. Source: 7 News

Tuesday marks the 3rd anniversary of William's disappearance from a North Coast home.

The three-year-old was last seen on September 12, 2014, in the front garden of a home in Kendall, south of Port Macquarie, with NSW Police a year ago offering a $1 million reward for information leading to his return.

His foster parents released a statement asking: "Where are you William?" and "Where are you our precious little boy?".

The family took to Facebook on Monday to say how the past three years have involved "unspeakable heartbreak and endless tears".

William Tyrrell has been missing since 2014. Source: AAP

"William, we will never stop loving you," the statement said.

"We will never stop looking for you, and until the tomorrow we yearn for comes, we will never give up hope that you will be found and returned home to the arms of your loved ones where you belong."

William's foster-care status was only revealed publicly last month after the Department of Family and Community Services failed in a bid to prevent an advocacy group from publishing the fact in calls for a coronial inquiry.

The NSW Court of Appeal upheld a January decision from the NSW Supreme Court which cited significant public interest and the need for scrutiny of the state's foster care system.

Police will give an update into the investigation on Tuesday.

William’s biological mother Karlie Tyrrell was revealed last month.

Back To Top