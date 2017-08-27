News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
"Very disappointing": Comm Games organisers break with tradition for closing ceremony
"Very disappointing": Comm Games organisers break with tradition for closing ceremony

Cheap breast implants blamed as cancer clusters uncovered around Australia

Yahoo7 News /

Cancer clusters linked to breast implants have been discovered in Sydney and around the country.

0304_1800_nsw_hpv
1:28

Australia set to eliminate cervical cancer
0302_tde_cancer
4:32

Rachael Lonergan is helping others face the fight of their life
0226_tde_cancer
5:57

Meet the woman who underwent a double mastectomy to prevent cancer
0224_sun_cancer
4:51

Ovarian cancer awareness
0224_0500_nat_stephenfry
0:30

Stephen Fry cancer battle
Opening Bell, November 22, 2017
0:41

Opening Bell, November 22, 2017
0917_1600_nat_mcgrath
0:33

McGrath Foundation celebrates ten years
1120_1800_syd_skincancer
1:33

Latest skin cancer figures prompt stronger warnings
0428_1800_BRI-Cancer
1:24

Queensland researchers discover antibody that slows cancer growth
1026_1800_nsw_breastcancer
1:25

Breast cancer warning to young Australian women
0220_0500_nat_cancer
0:30

Shocking Queensland cancer statistics
0825_1800_nsw_widow
1:24

Widow’s heartfelt plea for asbestos awareness
 

Four women who used the cut price rough texture implants have died and the same type of implants are still being used.

Like many Australian women, Kirstyn Gerrard had breast implants to boost her confidence but they left her fighting for life.

46-year-old, Kirstyn Gerrard, had breast implants to boost her confidence. Source: 7 News

“I was quite upset when I was diagnosed with the cancer because it was something that was never forewarned to me,” Kirstyn told 7 News.

The 46 year old's surgeon used textured implants opposed to smooth.

She had no idea the implants have been linked to a rare blood cancer known as ALCL.

“I never really discussed great risks of this particular type of lymphoma,” a stunned Kirstyn said.

"The two highest risks from our study are BioCell made by Allergan and a polyurethane coating by Silimed. Their risk sits at about and 1 in 3000/4000 currently," plastic surgeon and professor Anand Deva said.

Cancer clusters linked to breast implants have been discovered in Sydney and around the country. Source: 7 News

Forty thousand Australian women go under the knife each year and 90 per cent have rough surface implants.

Clusters of cancer cases have now been identified but it's not entirely clear what's causing them.

“Contamination and bacteria is something we're looking at very closely,” said Professor Anand Deva.

In the past decade 55 Australians have battled the rare disease.

In the past decade 55 Australians have battled the rare disease. Source: 7 News

Most patients have been from Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia and New South Wales.

“We actually expect to see more cases over the next few years,” the professor stated.

Doctors say the risk of this disease is low so there's no need for women to panic.

A federal investigation is underway into implant safety with authorities due to report next year.

Woman who notice swelling or lumps around their implants should see their doctor.

Back To Top