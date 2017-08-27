Cheap breast implants blamed as cancer clusters uncovered around Australia

Cancer clusters linked to breast implants have been discovered in Sydney and around the country.

Four women who used the cut price rough texture implants have died and the same type of implants are still being used.

Like many Australian women, Kirstyn Gerrard had breast implants to boost her confidence but they left her fighting for life.

“I was quite upset when I was diagnosed with the cancer because it was something that was never forewarned to me,” Kirstyn told 7 News.

The 46 year old's surgeon used textured implants opposed to smooth.

She had no idea the implants have been linked to a rare blood cancer known as ALCL.

“I never really discussed great risks of this particular type of lymphoma,” a stunned Kirstyn said.

"The two highest risks from our study are BioCell made by Allergan and a polyurethane coating by Silimed. Their risk sits at about and 1 in 3000/4000 currently," plastic surgeon and professor Anand Deva said.

Forty thousand Australian women go under the knife each year and 90 per cent have rough surface implants.

Clusters of cancer cases have now been identified but it's not entirely clear what's causing them.

“Contamination and bacteria is something we're looking at very closely,” said Professor Anand Deva.

In the past decade 55 Australians have battled the rare disease.

Most patients have been from Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia and New South Wales.

“We actually expect to see more cases over the next few years,” the professor stated.

Doctors say the risk of this disease is low so there's no need for women to panic.

A federal investigation is underway into implant safety with authorities due to report next year.

Woman who notice swelling or lumps around their implants should see their doctor.