News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mother's heartbreak over daughter's crash death after boyfriend 'failed to protect her'
'He didn't protect her': Mother's anguish over daughter's crash death

'Holy cow': Out-of-control ute misses driver 'by inches'

Yahoo7 News /

One driver filmed an incredibly close call when a driver lost control of their vehicle as it spun out of control and smashed into a barrier to send sparks flying.

'Holy cow': Out-of-control ute misses driver 'by inches'

'Holy cow': Out-of-control ute misses driver 'by inches'

With the dashcam rolling, LiveLeak user Anster was cruising down a highway on Wednesday at night when a large red ute to his right clipped another vehicle and went darting into a median strip.

The ute slammed its nose into the concrete barrier as a cloud of red sparks and glass exploded from the vehicle, showering Anster’s car in debris.

The ute clipped another car and went flying. Source: LiveLeak/Anster

The out-of-control truck continued to spin about, missing the LiveLeak user “by inches”, as it bounced on its front wheels to complete a full 360 spin.

“Accident unfolded right in front of me,” he wrote on the post Friday.

The car crashed into the barrier. Source: LiveLeak/Anster

Sparks and glass went flying. Source: LiveLeak/Anster

“Missed me by inches.”

In the video he calmly exclaims with a “Holy cow” as the other traffic makes its way around the accident.

And the car kept spinning out of control. Source: LiveLeak/Anster

There did not appear to be injured.

Back To Top