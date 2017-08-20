'Holy cow': Out-of-control ute misses driver 'by inches'

One driver filmed an incredibly close call when a driver lost control of their vehicle as it spun out of control and smashed into a barrier to send sparks flying.
With the dashcam rolling, LiveLeak user Anster was cruising down a highway on Wednesday at night when a large red ute to his right clipped another vehicle and went darting into a median strip.
The ute slammed its nose into the concrete barrier as a cloud of red sparks and glass exploded from the vehicle, showering Anster’s car in debris.
The out-of-control truck continued to spin about, missing the LiveLeak user “by inches”, as it bounced on its front wheels to complete a full 360 spin.
“Accident unfolded right in front of me,” he wrote on the post Friday.
“Missed me by inches.”
In the video he calmly exclaims with a “Holy cow” as the other traffic makes its way around the accident.
There did not appear to be injured.