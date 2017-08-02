Should you be able to take mental health days without having to explain to your boss?

There’s a new push for workers to be able to take mental health days off work without explaining their reason to their boss.

Lucinda Brogden, who is about to become the National Mental Health Commissioner, says workers with mental health problems should not have to disclose their issues until they are ready.

Mrs Brogden is the wife of former NSW state Liberal leader John Brogden who was admitted to hospital to undergo treatment for depression in May.

Herald Sun columnist Rita Panahi said while there was still a stigma attached to mental health issues, taking a mental health day shouldn’t be any different than taking leave for a “broken arm or the flu”.

“You can already not say anything and say you’re unwell, and provide a doctor’s certificate that says you’re unfit for work, without specifying exactly why it is you need a couple of days off,” she said.

“So I think that workers are already aware that they don’t have to disclose that.”

Radio 2GB presenter Alan Jones said Mrs Brogden made “a valid point”.

“Whether you take three sick days, I can under stand people don’t want to be able to tell the boss ‘I had a mental health day yesterday,’” he said.

“But it does obscure the reality that the resources available for mental illness, particularly in terms of hospital beds, are hopelessly inadequate.”

