Should you be able to take mental health days without having to explain to your boss?

Yahoo7 News /

There’s a new push for workers to be able to take mental health days off work without explaining their reason to their boss.

Lucinda Brogden, who is about to become the National Mental Health Commissioner, says workers with mental health problems should not have to disclose their issues until they are ready.

Mrs Brogden is the wife of former NSW state Liberal leader John Brogden who was admitted to hospital to undergo treatment for depression in May.

Herald Sun columnist Rita Panahi said while there was still a stigma attached to mental health issues, taking a mental health day shouldn’t be any different than taking leave for a “broken arm or the flu”.

Mental Health Commissioner Lucy Brogden. Source: Facebook

“You can already not say anything and say you’re unwell, and provide a doctor’s certificate that says you’re unfit for work, without specifying exactly why it is you need a couple of days off,” she said.

“So I think that workers are already aware that they don’t have to disclose that.”

Radio 2GB presenter Alan Jones said Mrs Brogden made “a valid point”.

The panel agreed mental health was an issue facing workers. Source: Sunrise

Lucinda Brogden has argued workers shouldn't have to disclose mental health problems until they are ready. File photo. Source: AAP

“Whether you take three sick days, I can under stand people don’t want to be able to tell the boss ‘I had a mental health day yesterday,’” he said.

“But it does obscure the reality that the resources available for mental illness, particularly in terms of hospital beds, are hopelessly inadequate.”

For more 'Hot Topic' discussions, tune in to Sunrise from 5am on weekdays.

Lucinda and John Brogden during the NSW State election in 2003. Source: AAP

Radio presenter Alan Jones says he understands why people don't want to disclose their mental health issues. File photo. Source: AAP

Back To Top