News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Shocking vision of apparent case of police brutality on 'disability pensioner'
Shocking vision of 'police brutality on a disability pensioner'

Texas teen who 'cried rape' could face 32 years' jail

Yahoo7 News /

A Texas teen who ran into a church half-naked claiming she was raped has been charged for what turned out to be a hoax.

Turkey orders arrest of cleric Gulen over killing of Russian envoy
1:23

Turkey orders arrest of cleric Gulen over killing of Russian envoy
0302_1600_nat_arrest
1:27

Teen's arrest caught on camera after rampage through Melbourne
Special report: Rohingya's Exodus
12:56

Special report: Rohingya's Exodus
0430_1800_PER-SerialKillers
1:42

Police admit Claremont killings investigation failure
Honoured Apple CEO takes aim at Trump
1:31

Honoured Apple CEO takes aim at Trump
Iran deal: not quite done yet?
1:53

Iran deal: not quite done yet?
0310_0500_nat_clerics
0:20

Senior Muslim clerics son killed in Syria
Egyptian court sentences Muslim Brotherhood leader to life in prison
0:43

Egyptian court sentences Muslim Brotherhood leader to life in prison
London Mayor praises community response to Finsbury Park attack
1:15

London Mayor praises community response to Finsbury Park attack
0307_1800_SYD-Pauline
1:55

Hanson's xenophobic comments overshadow PM's Indonesia trip
A Boy Named Lucas part 1: Teens who say they were sent away because they were gay
7:20

Teens who say they were sent away because they were gay
Deadly Suicide Bombing Near Baghdad
1:04

Deadly Suicide Bombing Near Baghdad
 

Breana Harmon, also known as Breana Harmon-Talbott, 19, turned up at the local church covered in blood and wearing a shirt, bra and underwear on March 8.

It’s alleged she told parishioners that three black men wearing ski masks had taken her into the woods and two of them raped her while the third held her down, according to the Herald Democrat.

Police found her car with a door open and her phone, keys and shoe scattered nearby after they responded to reports Harmon had gone missing about 5.11pm.

She told police she had been kidnapped near her car in an apartment parking lot, taken to the woods and raped, but managed to get away to New Creation Church at 8pm.

It's alleged Harmon told partitioners at the local church she was abducted by three black men and raped. Source: Supplied

Police examined a pair of jeans Harmon said she found near a rundown house as she was fleeing the men.

Investigators identified a long, vertical cut on the front of the jeans with small bloodstains on the fabric. They also found two smoked Marlboro cigarettes, including one with a bloodstain, and a Marlboro cigarette pack containing one unsmoked cigarette. Dried blood was also observed on the concrete foundation of the dilapidated house and on both sides of a broken piece of glass at the scene.

Harmon could not explain why the cuts in the jeans did not match the wounds on her thighs.

Police also determined the crime scene was staged and Harmon’s injuries were self-inflicted.


She also admitted the allegations were false, but it’s not known what prompted her.

She was arrested in March for the misdemeanour offence of false report to a police officer but police have since charged her with two counts of tampering with a government record and two of tampering with physical evidence.

“Breana Harmon-Talbott’s hoax was also insulting to our community and especially offensive to the African-American community due to her description of the so-called suspects in her hoax,” Denison Police Chief Jay Burch said.

“The anger and hurt caused from such a hoax are difficult and all so unnecessary.”

If convicted, Harmon could face 32 years’ jail.

Back To Top