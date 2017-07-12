Tinder conversation that lasted three years goes viral

A three-year Tinder conversation has left the internet questioning "When's the wedding?".

While you would think after three years, there would be thousands of messages, they would have fallen in love or at least met up in person, that's just not the case for Josh Avsec and Michelle Arendas.

Avsec shared just 10 messages between the two on Twitter dating from 2014 to 2017.

"Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts," Avsec wrote in a tweet.

The humorous exchange started after Avsec messaged Arendas.

"Hey Michelle," he wrote in September 2014.

It took Arendas until November to reply, claiming her phone was dead.

From then on the two have kept up the funny exchange waiting several months at a time to reply.

After Avsec took to Twitter to share the hilarious messages, many are hoping they will eventually meet.

The conversation has gone viral with 32,000 likes and 8,000 retweets.

Arendas even replied to the tweet herself, within two hours.