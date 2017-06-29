News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler's words to gran after spending night lost with pet dog
Toddler's first words to grandmother after spending night lost with pet dog

Diverted LAX-bound Qantas flight safely lands in Sydney after warning light in cockpit

Yahoo7 News /

A Melbourne Qantas flight bound for Los Angeles has safely landed in Sydney after being diverted when a warning light switched on in the cockpit.

The moment six-year-old boy saves his mum's life
2:44

The moment six-year-old boy saves his mum's life
0306_0500_nat_casino
1:30

Crown Casino investigation
0303_1800_wa_yagan
1:13

Perth's Yagan Square opens after a decade of planning
0201_0500_nat_centralmelbourne
1:44

New footage released from Melbourne car rampage
0301_1800_qld_creek
1:26

Driver's incredible tale after he drove his car into a creek
Flames Seen by Passenger on Southwest Airlines Plane
3:33

Flames Seen by Passenger on Southwest Airlines Plane
0227_0500_nat_collision
0:26

Man hit and killed in a three-car collision
0226_1800_MEL-Attacks
1:57

Emergency departments release video of shocking attacks on staff
0226_1130_nat_hospital
1:40

Royal Melbourne Hospital staff release video of emergency room violence
0226_0500_nat_hospital
2:39

Melbourne hospital staff release horrifying video of emergency room violence
0226_0500_nat_ER
1:28

Hospital staff release confronting video of emergency room violence
Inside Venezuela's Repressive Regime: Part 2
5:33

Inside Venezuela's Repressive Regime: Part 2
 

Qantas says QF93 was about an hour into its flight from Tullamarine airport when an alert light turned on about 11am, indicating a loss of oil which required the engine to be set to idle.

"The captain made the decision to land in Sydney to have the fault fixed rather than continuing on the 14-hour flight," an airline spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.

The A380 landed safely about 1pm, after circling over New South Wales as it dumped fuel in preparation for landing. Its passengers currently remain on the plane.

Flight QF93 landed safely about 1pm, after circling over New South Wales as it dumped fuel in preparation for landing. Picture: 7 News

A Qantas spokesman said the flight was circling the coastline but clarified the situation was not an emergency.

“There's been an indicator light on in the cockpit, and the captain has made the decision to divert the flight,” he said earlier.

The A380 aircraft holds 484 passengers, but there has been no confirmation of how many people are on board, however it is believed the plane was "busy".

Qantas said its engineers are now examining the aircraft and will repair the fault.





It is believed the engine wasn't shut down during the flight but continued to operate at idle thrust as a precaution.

The airline has apologised to passengers but says safety comes first.

"Our focus is now getting them on their way as soon as possible," the Qantas spokesman said.

The Airbus A380 coming in to land in Sydney. Picture: 7 News

Peter Gibson from the Civil Aviation and Safety Authority says the large aircraft would have been too heavy to land immediately.

"It would have been full of fuel for such a long flight so they (pilots) usually do zig zags to burn or dump the fuel," he told AAP.

"If it's an absolute emergency they'll just land but, if not, you don't want to risk causing damage to the aircraft."

Diversions aren't uncommon, Mr Gibson added.

"Over a normal week, I'd be surprised if there was not at least one flight which had to divert due to an indicator alert in the cockpit."

Back To Top