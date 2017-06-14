'It's a matter of time': Fears London blaze tower is about to collapse

There are fears that the blazing Grenfell Tower apartment block in West London is on the brink of collapse.

'Just a matter of time': Fears Grenfell Tower is on brink of coll

With the fire spreading rapidly the building's structural integrity is in question, with observers suggesting it is only a matter of time before the building comes down.

Actor and writer Tim Downie, who lives around 600 metres from the apartment block in north Kensington, told the Press Association he feared the building was on the brink of imminent collapse.

However, fire crews at the scene have said the building has been secured and is no longer in danger of collapsing.

The Metropolitan Police have released a statement confirming six fatalities, but said the figure is expected to rise.

More than 70 people are believed to have been injured in the blaze.

"It's horrendous. The whole building is engulfed in flames," he said.

"It's gone. It's just a matter of time before this building collapses.

"I just hope they have got everyone out."

There are fears that people are still trapped inside as the building begins to lurch to one side.

London Ambulance Service said 30 people have been rushed to five hospitals around the capital, while it is believed at least one resident is still trapped on the 11th floor, with firefighters desperately trying to reach him.

The fire apparently spread from the second floor to the roof in just 15 minutes, with 200 firefighters struggling to bring it under control.

The speed at which the fire spread has been attributed to the external cladding and a build-up of rubbish inside the building.

Local residents had warned of the potential fire risk in London's Grenfell Tower apartment block nearly 18 months ago, saying they feared people could be trapped inside if a fire broke out.