News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
NSW forest searched for woman's remains (clone 39795660)
The clues police believe will lead them to 'murdered' young woman's body

'Peak hipster': Melbourne cafe serves $17 DIY 'deconstructed' avocado on toast

Yahoo7 /

A $17 do-it-yourself avocado on toast being served in a Melbourne cafe has many people on social media wondering if we have reached "peak hipster" in the foodie world.

Asia sales give LVMH shares a golden glow
1:34

Asia sales give LVMH shares a golden glow
Bayer shares up on report Monsanto deal to get U.S. approval
1:45

Bayer shares up on report Monsanto deal to get U.S. approval
China urges the U.S. not to start a trade war
1:02

China urges the U.S. not to start a trade war
0305_sun_weathereight
4:29

The Browning family think Sam Mac is the best weatherman
SEC dropped inquiry a month after firm aided Kushner company
1:37

SEC dropped inquiry a month after firm aided Kushner company
SEC dropped inquiry a month after firm aided Kushner company
1:37

SEC dropped inquiry a month after firm aided Kushner company
Russian election assault poses quandary for 2018 campaigns
0:52

Russian election assault poses quandary for 2018 campaigns
What people love about the movies
2:32

What people love about the movies
Australia orders recall of Takata air bags
1:06

Australia orders recall of Takata air bags
Rising Ohio River Floods Cincinnati Riverbank
0:45

Rising Ohio River Floods Cincinnati Riverbank
'Easy Ride' launches Nissan into the self-driving market
1:03

'Easy Ride' launches Nissan into the self-driving market
0221_1800_vic_cyinide
0:28

Woman and lover found guilty of murdering husband
 

A Reddit user, Rupert_Bear007, posted a picture of a friend's breakfast at Kitty Burns cafe in trendy Abbotsford showing a "deconstructed" breakfast board that includes half an avocado, edamame smash, two slices of sourdough and a poached egg.

'Deconstructed' avocado on toast. Photo: Reddit

But instead of arriving ready to eat, diners have to put it together themselves.

The board even includes a stack of salt and pepper and a lime in the middle as a garnish.

The cafe's owner said the dish, called Spiced Togarashi Avocado, is the cafe's biggest seller.

The base price of the breakfast is $14 without the poached egg but customers can add "bacon crumbs" for $2 or "house-cured seared salmon" for an extra $7.

The $17 breakfast board is the café's biggest seller. Photo: Reddit

Reddit erupted in outrage over the bizarre breakfast and said that deconstructing something was just evidence "you can't cook".

Deconstructed meals and beverages are all the rage in the food scene at the moment, especially in Melbourne.

Deconstructed coffee has become increasingly popular, with customers served up separate beakers with coffee, water and milk.

An example of 'deconstructed coffee'. Photo: Instagram

In another instance a sausage sandwich was served with the mustard, tomato and BBQ sauce in wooden spoons on the side of a board with a plain white slice of bread.

A media furore recently erupted when luxury property developer Tim Gurner chastised young people for spending too much money on expensive breakfasts and coffee.

"When I was trying to buy my first home, I wasn’t buying smashed avocado for $19 and four coffees at $4 each,” he said.

Newsbreak – June 6

Back To Top