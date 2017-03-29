News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Neighbours smelled fuel at fatal Qld fire (clone 39905704)
Neighbours hear screams, smell fuel: Chilling details from deadly house fire

'Haven’t you got anything better to do?' Dad slams police who took flowers from children

Yahoo UK /

A police officer confiscated flowers from two children who picked them in a public park for Mother’s Day.

0417_sun_piemovie
1:41

Lily James' potato peel pie taste test
0417_sun_drinkdriving
0:43

British TV Star charged with huge drink driving fine
British and French leaders defend Syria strikes
1:15

British and French leaders defend Syria strikes
UK pubs group JD Wetherspoon drops social media in protest
1:32

UK pubs group JD Wetherspoon drops social media in protest
Theresa May says Syria strikes were in UK's 'national interest'
1:24

Theresa May says Syria strikes were in UK's 'national interest'
Thousands march for women’s rights through central London
1:07

Thousands march for women’s rights through central London
0304_sun_postcards
1:30

Signed with love
Theresa May outlines her Brexit vision
1:59

Theresa May outlines her Brexit vision
Witness describes deadly blast in British city
0:45

Witness describes deadly blast in British city
0226_1800_ADL-Chainsaw
1:21

Adelaide man chases car vandals with chainsaw
0225_sun_accent
5:40

Foreign Accent Syndrome
0223_1800_SYD-Harry
1:09

British police treating threat to Meghan Markle as race-motivated
 

David Taylor said Mother’s Day was ruined by the officer, who took the flowers from his daughters Rosemary, 10, and Emily, five, after they picked them at Berryhill Park in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

He was bringing the girls to visit his mother when they spotted the daffodils.

They asked if they could pick some for their mother and their grandmother, and ended up taking 27 daffodils.

David Taylor says his Mother's Day was ruined after flowers picked by his daughters were confiscated. Photo: Yahoo UK

The girls picked 27 daffodils according to Mr Taylor. Photo: Yahoo UK

When they returned to their car, they were approached by a female police officer who told Mr Taylor he had committed a criminal offence, as the flowers had been picked from council property.

It is illegal to pick flowers in council parks.

Mr Taylor, from Forest Fields, Nottinghamshire, said: "We were just on the way to my mum’s and the girls asked if they could pick some flowers for their gran and mum.

"We turned around to go back to the car and a police officer was stood there and said we shouldn’t be doing that.

"I said I understood where she was coming from but there are hundreds by the side of the road there."

In a clip of the incident filmed by Mr Taylor, he tells the officer: ‘We were picking flowers for Mother’s Day, not bothering anybody.

Mr Taylor was told its illegal to pick flowers from council parks. Photo: Yahoo UK

"It’s public land, but this police officer decided to take them off my children."

When the officer tells him he has committed an offence, Mr Taylor replies: ‘Picking flowers off of public land? They’re not endangered, they’re not rare.

‘I think you’re disgusting, taking flowers off children while they’re picking them.

"Haven’t you got anything better to do, rather that harassing children?"

Mr Taylor said later: "She explained it was illegal and then took the flowers off the girls which upset them and is why I started filming it."

"I respect the police and the law but I feel like it could have been dealt with a bit better with some common sense."

Back To Top