Man claims ex-lover sent home-made porn to boss, work colleagues

An Australian man claims he was horrified to learn his ex-lover emailed their home made pornography to his boss.

The unnamed man told news.com.au the pornography had been uploaded to Facebook as an alleged act of revenge.

His ex then reportedly sent more images directly to his mother, family, friends and work colleagues, tagging them in the posts.

He claimed his ex-partner had accessed his Dropbox, Facebook, email and other social media accounts.

“The worst was when my mother called up and told me she didn’t need to see me having sex,” the man known only as ‘Mr A’ told news.com.au.

He said the photos were removed by his ex, when he agreed to see him in person.

He alleged during that confrontation he was assaulted. His ex-partner was reportedly later found guilty of assault.

After the incident it’s alleged the ex-partner uploaded home made pornography to YouTube and sent the links to Mr A’s family.

The links were also emailed to his boss and colleagues. Despite this he said his boss and work colleagues were supportive of him and it did not impact his employment.

Mr A said he couldn’t understand why his ex-lover had committed such an act: "No explanation rationalises it or makes sense of it”.

“This isn’t high school revenge. I went to bed every night not wanting to wake up the next morning. I just didn’t want to deal with it.”