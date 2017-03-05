Sir Rod Stewart apologises over mock ISIS execution

Sir Rod Stewart has apologised for acting out a mock execution in the desert in Abu Dhabi, saying the video has been "misinterpreted".

Sir Rod Stewart apologises over mock execution in Abu Dhabi desert

The 72-year-old star was filmed pretending to cut the throat of a male friend on top of a sand dune.

The video - which shows the singer with a group of 10 friends - was shared by wife Penny Lancaster on Instagram on Friday, but has now been removed.

He can be seen in the mobile phone footage encouraging the man to kneel down, before making a throat cutting action with his hand.

In a statement, the singer said: "From re-enacting the Beatles' Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game Of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre-show.

"Understandably, this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended."

In place of the video, Lancaster posted a photo of the couple sat on a dune, captioned "Sandy Afternoon".

She has also shared other pictures of their trip with her 28,000 followers, including a visit to a mosque and the pair getting henna tattoos.

Sir Rod, who was knighted last year, has two children with Lancaster - who he married in 2007.

The couple are in Abu Dhabi as part of the singer's world tour, before they continue to Las Vegas and Mexico City later this month.

The entertainer has sold more than 200 million records and will also be the closing headliner for this year's Isle of Wight Festival.