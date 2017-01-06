Man attacked with mallet, teeth knocked out in 'neighbour spat'

A Penrith man says he fears for his family’s safety after he was attacked with a rubber mallet during a neighbourhood dispute.

Paul Allen said he was outside with his dog in his yard on Thursday night when his neighbour’s boyfriend allegedly lashed out, attacking him with a rubber mallet.

“All my teeth are pretty much knocked out, scattered all over the place,” he said.

“I’ve got a broken jaw, broken nose, I’ve got about 20 to 30 stitches outside of my lip.”

The 29-year-old said if it wasn’t for his father, he might not be alive.

“(The attacker) come over the fence and started laying into me,” he said.

“I was scared, I didn’t know what to do.

“I’m just lucky to be alive.”

Mr Allen’s father said he pushed the attacker to the ground in a bid to protect his son.

“He was acting like an animal, that is all he was – an animal,” Paul Allen Snr said.

The Allen family has been feuding with the accused’s girlfriend for six years, starting when they made noise complaints to the police and Department of Housing.

“I’m upset because it has been an ongoing problem with the tenant in that house,” Mr Allen Sr said.

Police arrested Troy Grono at the scene and charged him with reckless assault causing grievous bodily harm.

It’s believed the man had moved in with his girlfriend about six months before Thursday night’s alleged attack.

Appearing in Parramatta court on Friday, the accused's lawyer claimed the 37-year-old was acting in self defence.

He’s been granted bail and told to stay away from the Allen family.