Venomous snake hitches ride home at more than 100km/h

Yahoo7 /

A venomous snake has hitched a ride during an Adelaide woman’s road trip, as she nervously navigated the road for more than an hour.

Driving from Adelaide to Mundoo Island Station on Tuesday, Sally Grundy was driving at 100km/h when the red-bellied black snake popped up from under her car bonnet.

“It scared the living daylights out of me,” she wrote on Facebook after arriving safely.

The Mundoo Island Station owner said the snake stuck around for the remainder of the trip and could not be coaxed out of the engine well.

The red bellied black snake hitched a ride back home to Mundoo Island Station. Photo: Mundoo Island Station Facebook

On arrival, Ms Grundy said she parked her car in the middle of a paddock, hopeful the slippery hitch-hiker would leave the car by morning.

“Petrified would sum up my nervous state for the hour I had to drive,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I was hopeful that new cars don't have any gaps that a snake could move from the engine well into the internal section of the car!”

Ms Grundy, 48, had been driving with her teenage daughter when the snake gave her a fright.

Her daughter filmed the snake’s road trip, while her mother tried her best to stay calm while driving the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.

After leaving the car overnight, the family returned on Wednesday to find the snake wasn’t quite ready to leave yet.

The snake wasn't ready to say goodbye just yet, when Ms Grundy checked on her car the following day.

They found it still curled up in the bonnet, resting after its road adventure.

