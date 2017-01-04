Married lawyer found guilty of smacking, pouring beer on Australian mistress

A prominent British lawyer has been found guilty of aggravated assault after he poured a pint of beer on his mistress and called her “an Australian s**t”.

'7/10 drunk' lawyer found guilty of smacking, pouring beer on Australian mistress

Alastair Main, 35, denied sexually or racially assaulting his Australian victim at his rowing club’s Christmas party.

The former English rower was accused of humiliating the woman by also lifting her skirt up and spanking her when she refused to giver him a hug.

Despite describing his own actions as “cheeky” and “flirty”, his brazen behaviour was slammed by District judge Barbara Barnes.

“You admit you did pour beer over the complainant and did call her a 's**t' on a number of occasions,” Judge Barnes told the court.

“I don’t find it undermines her credibility to such an extent her evidence cannot be relied upon."

Acknowledging he “was ashamed of himself”, the married Mr Main downplayed the events at the Christmas party and said he was only "7/10 drunk"

“I was in shock about what happened and felt remorse as I had soaked her with beer, I wanted to say sorry to her,” Main told the court.

A defence that was promptly dismissed by Judge Barnes who said he was clearly angry and apprehensive at times.

Your memory of the events of that night may have been affected by the amount of alcohol you had, she said.

“You admit also you followed (the victim) to the ladies’ toilets. I do not find it plausible that this pursuit by you was just an effort to sort things out,” she said addressing Mr Main.

“You were pursuing her because you were angry and you were determined to control the complainant’s behaviour.

“You assaulted her again and I also find this assault was sexual in nature. At no point was this simply flirtatious or cheeky.”

Mr Main will be sentenced on January 26.