Handwriting expert believes JonBenet Ramsey's ransom note was written by mother

A handwriting expert who has examined the ransom note left in the unsolved murder of JonBenet Ramsey claims it is "highly probable "that the letter was written by the child beauty queen's mother.

Expert Cina Wong said she spent three weeks examining 100 examples of Patsy Ramsey’s writing and claimed to have found over 200 substantial similarities between the mother's handwriting samples and the ransom note.

"It's highly probable that she wrote the ransom note," Ms Wong told ABC's 20/20 in a preview for Saturday night's edition.

The handwriting expert said she found there were unique ways certain variations of word were formed.

“You will see that just with the a's, the ransom note writer has four different variations of the letter,” Ms Wong said.

“And then Patsy Ramsey uses the same variation of the four different types of a's.”

She also said that in both pieces of writing, the letters 't' and 'e' are grouped together and connect and touch.

Ms Wong said misplaced capital letters were also concurrent throughout the two examples of writing.

A journalist asked Mrs Ramsey what she thought about the ransom note examination being the “strongest piece of evidence in the case”.

“Well if that’s the strongest, there is not much of a case,” Mrs Ramsey responded on March 17, 2000.

The mother claimed that there was “very little” evidence of it and said that on the scale of one to five, her match to the ransom note’s stood at 1.5.

Also appearing on the TV special is one of the jurors who voted to indict Mrs Patsy and her husband, John Ramsey, on charges related to the murder of their daughter.

He said that he believes he knows who murdered JonBenet on December 26, 1996 after her bludgeoned and strangled body was found by her father in the basement of their Boulder, Colorado, home.

The allegations come one day after investigators said they are now conducting new tests on DNA evidence using a new state crime lab and newly available forensic procedures in the lead up to the 20th anniversary of her horrific murder.

"This might give us new information that could be helpful to the investigation," District Attorney Stan Garnett said.

According to reports, items that will be tested include the underwear and long johns that the six-year-old was wearing when she was killed.

However Garnett added that authorities do not expect DNA test results alone to "definitively solve or prove the case."

“What I am confident about is that the Ramsey case is more than a DNA case, and to ever have a prosecutable case, we have to have several different pieces of evidence come together,” Garnett said.

The latest development made in the high profile case comes in the wake of an investigation done by the Boulder Daily Camera that reportedly uncovered “serious flaws” in the interpretation of prior DNA testing.

