Perth man charged with assault after forcibly brushing son's teeth

Grant Wynne
Yahoo7 News /

A Perth father has been charged with assault after allegedly brushing his son's teeth with so much force, the boy's gums bled.

It is alleged the father grabbed the boy by the back of his neck and led him to the bathroom, where he then forcibly brushed the teenaged boy's teeth.

According to police, the man is facing three counts of aggravated common assault.

A father has been charged with assault after allegedly making his son's gums bleed when brushing his teeth. Source: Stock image.

The man's lawyers say they are now in negotiations with police to have the charges discontinued.

"I find (the charges) extraordinary, and it is legal in Western Australian for parents to apply physical force to correct the child as long as it's reasonable and proportionate," lawyer Nicole Young said.

"So I can't really understand how the police decided to bring these charges."

A police spokesperson said officers are obligated to investigate all assault complaints.

The father is scheduled to appear in court early next year.

