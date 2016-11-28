A Coles customer has been filmed being put in a headlock and wrestled to the floor by staff.

WATCH: Coles customer tackled by staff because he entered store 'after closing time'

It’s alleged the man had entered the Belmont store in Perth after closing time.

Video shows two men who appear to be Coles employees tackling the barefoot man.

A concerned customer films the confrontation, which shows the men wrestling with the shopper as he tries to walk down an aisle.

A Coles spokesman told 7 News Online the footage was being investigated.

It’s unclear what sparked the dispute.

“What do you think you’re doing?” the man asks in the footage.

“Arresting you,” one of the men confronting him responds as he tackles him to the floor.

He then yells out for security.

It’s believed the footage was filmed after 5pm, the store’s closing time.

Yasir Khan, who was in the store at the time, said the man was tackled because he had entered after the Coles had closed.

He said the scene was “not a good sight”.

“Whatever the reason, manhandling is not required. The manager is not the police,” he wrote on Facebook.

'”It seems like he only entered when the shutters were down at 5pm and wanted to buy some stuff.

"If he has done something wrong, there are always other decent means of tackling.”

Mr Khan said the man suffered bruises and cuts on his shoulder and neck.

