Lizard Man’s friend found couple dead on the floor, thought they were asleep

A friend has described the horrific moment he found Bronson Ellery, who was known as the Lizard Man and his on-off girlfriend Shelsea Schilling lying dead on their lounge room floor.

‘There's no pulse, they’re gone’: Lizard Man’s friend thought couple were asleep

Nick Blandthorn said he initially thought his close mate Ellery, who was a former Bandidos Motorcycle Club associate, was having a nap, according to The Courier Mail.

The couple were found dead lying side-by-side in Mr Ellery’s Southport unit on Friday.

"I found them both laying there - I thought he was asleep," Mr Blandthorn told reporters.

"It looked very peaceful."

He described how he repeatedly called out to Bronson but got no answer.

"I said, Bronson, oi Bronson.

"[There was] no response."

The last time Mr Blandthorn spoke to Mr Ellery was two days before his death and he said everything seemed normal, The Courier Mail reported.

"I said: 'I’ll come over Friday and we’ll do something'. He said: 'OK, mad y'all'."

When the 22-year-old knocked on the door, there was no answer.

He said, Mr Ellery’s mother texted him and asked him to check inside.

After getting a key from the landlords, who came with him to the unit, he opened the front door and found the couple.

"The owner went in and checked for a pulse and came out while I was on the phone to her [Mr Ellery's mother]," he told the paper.



"He said: 'there is no pulse, mate, they’re gone'."

Mr Blandthorn told the paper: "What you saw on the exterior [of Mr Ellery] wasn’t what was on the interior".

He said he was glad he got to say "I love you brother" the last time he saw Mr Ellery.

Queensland Police have since confirmed the post mortem results have come back and the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

They are not looking for a third party.

