Alan Jones forced off the air indefinitely with 'chronic back pain'

2GB radio broadcaster jock Alan Jones has been forced off-air indefinitely and will undergo major surgery to fix his "chronic" back pain, sparking more concerns over his ill health.

The top-rating breakfast presenter told Sydney station 2GB staff attending a 100th year celebration that he will take indefinite leave from November 21 and will be "sliced and diced" by doctors, The Daily Telegraph has reported.

"I have had all sorts of problems for a lot of years and it's just got hopeless at the moment," Jones said.

Jones said he has had three back interventions but it has turned "chronic" and the pain is now "out of control".

The broadcaster, who has been using a walking cane to cope, said that he did not have cancer and declared he "wasn't dying".

It has been reported that his back condition had resulted in him losing 10kgs.

Jones, 75, told Fairfax Media that he began having back problems during his time as coach of the Australian rugby team in the 1980s.

"I used to get injections in my spine every three months and that would give me some sort of relief but none of that is working," he said.

Radio broadcaster Ray Hadley said he was worried about Jones' health.

"He's a good mate. I’m very worried about him," Hadley said.

"[But] he’s coming back, it’s not as if he’s disappearing, he’s just having some surgery on his back."