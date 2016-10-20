News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Inside the putrid squalor that forced Adelaide authorities to act
Inside the 'sea of garbage' where two young girls were living in

Melbourne rugby player’s meth habit ‘no excuse’ for attempts to rape child

Yahoo7 /

Michael Quinn’s ice addiction was no excuse for his decision to try to rape a young boy at a US sex party organised by pedophiles, prosecutors claim.

Melbourne rugby player’s meth habit ‘no excuse’ for attempts to rape child

Michael Quinn was arrested in an undercover sting in May while on a trip to the US. Photo: Facebook.

The Melbourne rugby player, 33, was arrested in an undercover sting in May while on a trip to the US.

He is due to be sentenced in Los Angeles on October 31.

The prosecution have recommended Quinn be sentenced to 12 years jail and a lifetime supervision when released.

“Despite the friendly, congenial mask defendant showed to the world, defendant lived a secret life online,” assistant US lawyer Joey Blanch wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed this week.

Michael Quinn faces sentencing on October 31. Photo: Facebook

“He used the anonymity of the internet to share his secret sexual interest in children, searching out like-minded people and ultimately arranging to purchase a six-year-old boy he intended to sodomise.”

The document has exposed Quinn’s methamphetamine addiction and the extent of his sexual desire for children.

It referred to a blog he wrote about sexually abusing children and plans he was making to meet “like-minded pervs”.

The IVF geneticist had travelled overseas to play with the Melbourne Chargers rugby union team in Nashville’s Bingham Cup.

He had been staying at a Hollywood Hills home with teammates for the first part of his trip.

Quinn left LA without his teammates knowing and was arrested when he gave $US260 ($340) to an undercover agent who was posing as a pimp.

US police posing as pedophiles started communication with Quinn in May after he posted a comment to a social network which read: “Aussie perv, heading to US late May/June interested to meet others while I’m there. LA, Nashville, NYC.”

Police allege they found child pornography on his phone and also seized a meth pipe.

Quinn has pleaded guilty to a charge of travelling to the US with intent to engage in criminal activity.

The US probation office has recommended a 10-year sentence.

News break – October 20

Back To Top