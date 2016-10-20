Melbourne rugby player’s meth habit ‘no excuse’ for attempts to rape child

Michael Quinn’s ice addiction was no excuse for his decision to try to rape a young boy at a US sex party organised by pedophiles, prosecutors claim.

Michael Quinn was arrested in an undercover sting in May while on a trip to the US. Photo: Facebook.

The Melbourne rugby player, 33, was arrested in an undercover sting in May while on a trip to the US.

He is due to be sentenced in Los Angeles on October 31.

The prosecution have recommended Quinn be sentenced to 12 years jail and a lifetime supervision when released.

“Despite the friendly, congenial mask defendant showed to the world, defendant lived a secret life online,” assistant US lawyer Joey Blanch wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed this week.

“He used the anonymity of the internet to share his secret sexual interest in children, searching out like-minded people and ultimately arranging to purchase a six-year-old boy he intended to sodomise.”

The document has exposed Quinn’s methamphetamine addiction and the extent of his sexual desire for children.

It referred to a blog he wrote about sexually abusing children and plans he was making to meet “like-minded pervs”.

The IVF geneticist had travelled overseas to play with the Melbourne Chargers rugby union team in Nashville’s Bingham Cup.

He had been staying at a Hollywood Hills home with teammates for the first part of his trip.

Quinn left LA without his teammates knowing and was arrested when he gave $US260 ($340) to an undercover agent who was posing as a pimp.

US police posing as pedophiles started communication with Quinn in May after he posted a comment to a social network which read: “Aussie perv, heading to US late May/June interested to meet others while I’m there. LA, Nashville, NYC.”

Police allege they found child pornography on his phone and also seized a meth pipe.

Quinn has pleaded guilty to a charge of travelling to the US with intent to engage in criminal activity.

The US probation office has recommended a 10-year sentence.

