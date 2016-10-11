News

SUNDAY NIGHT: MY BROTHER, MY HERO
'Superhero' boy still healing years after pushing brother from path of car

Daughter finds her parents sweating, unconscious and 'high on heroin'

Kamilia Palu
Yahoo7 News /

A teenage girl has filmed her parents sweating and unconscious in their living room in an apparent heroin high after discovering them on her return home.

Slumped on the couch with her eyes rolling back, the girl’s mum is unresponsive as the girl yells at her to wake up.

“Man, you cannot be like this around you kids man,” the man behind the camera says.

The girl's mother and father were passed out in the lounge room. Photo: Liveleak

“This s**t is not cool.”

The girl shines the light from her phone on to her dad’s face as he sits hunched over on the floor.

“Dad! Dad!,” she yells repeatedly.

Her father shifts position and lies down on the floor, showing his bare chest covered in sweat.

Despite shining a light in his face and yelling at him, the man is completely unresponsive. Photo: Liveleak

In an attempt to wake him up, the girl kicks him several times in the leg.

“He doesn’t even feel it that’s how high he is,” she says.

The clip is the latest in a string of troubling videos showing parents neglecting their children while being passed out on drugs.

Officials say they decided to make the photos public to raise awareness of the heroin epidemic in the state. Photo: East Liverpool Police Department

In September, US police released a photograph showing a man and a woman on heroin slumped unconscious in a car with a four-year-old boy in the back seat.

The image quickly went viral, and the child was removed from the care of the couple and taken to live with his aunt.

Carla Hiers and her husband fell unconscious on a sidewalk as onlookers watched on and laughed. Photo: Facebook

Two weeks later, another shocking video emerged showing a married couple passed out and writhing on a footpath after an apparent overdose.

The episode was live streamed on Facebook by members of the public, who came across the couple and thought they might be dead.


