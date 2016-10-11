A teenage girl has filmed her parents sweating and unconscious in their living room in an apparent heroin high after discovering them on her return home.

Daughter finds her parents sweating, unconscious and 'high on heroin'

Slumped on the couch with her eyes rolling back, the girl’s mum is unresponsive as the girl yells at her to wake up.

“Man, you cannot be like this around you kids man,” the man behind the camera says.

“This s**t is not cool.”

The girl shines the light from her phone on to her dad’s face as he sits hunched over on the floor.

“Dad! Dad!,” she yells repeatedly.

Her father shifts position and lies down on the floor, showing his bare chest covered in sweat.

In an attempt to wake him up, the girl kicks him several times in the leg.

“He doesn’t even feel it that’s how high he is,” she says.

The clip is the latest in a string of troubling videos showing parents neglecting their children while being passed out on drugs.

In September, US police released a photograph showing a man and a woman on heroin slumped unconscious in a car with a four-year-old boy in the back seat.

The image quickly went viral, and the child was removed from the care of the couple and taken to live with his aunt.

Two weeks later, another shocking video emerged showing a married couple passed out and writhing on a footpath after an apparent overdose.

The episode was live streamed on Facebook by members of the public, who came across the couple and thought they might be dead.