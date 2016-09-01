Flaming truck creates lethal wave of destruction down Brazilian highway

News

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

A "speeding" tanker truck left behind a flaming trail of destruction in a deadly crash caught on CCTV down a Brazil motorway.

The footage was captured by a restaurant's security camera on July 3 and was released by Brazilian authorities (Sesp-PR) this week, São José News reported.

The Brazilian tanker was carrying more than 44,000 litres of ethanol when it lost control on highway BR-277. Photo: Facebook/840 Concórdia

The tanker truck - carrying more than 44,000 litres of ethanol - began its deadly wave of destruction when it crashed on São José highway, BR-277.

In the footage, the truck driver apparently lost control when it turned a corner on the motorway.

The truck rammed a nearby car into a guard rail before it tipped to its side and exploded into a fireball.

The truck reportedly lost control upon turning around a corner on the motorway. Photo: Facebook/840 Concórdia

The truck tipped on to its side, ran a car into a guard rail and erupted into a fireball. Photo: Facebook/840 Concórdia

Flames and smoke billowed from the truck as it continued to slide down the highway as a blazing trail.

The horror crash left six people dead and injured 14 others, Brazil’s Globo News reported.

According to a report made ​​by Brazilian police, the driver was allegedly travelling at 123 km/h, which was more than double the highway's speed limit.

It was reported that the horror crash killed six and left 14 injured. Photo: Facebook/840 Concórdia

The driver survived the crash but in a testimony to police, the man said he was aware of issues with the truck's brakes, but still chose to drive the tanker.

The driver has reportedly been charged with homicide.

