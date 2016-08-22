Brisbane tree cutter dies after touching live power line

A tree lopper has died after coming into contact with power lines in Brisbane's west on Monday afternoon.

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, paramedics were called to the Glenbrae Street scene at The Gap shortly before 3.30pm.

It's believed the man was working above the live power lines when he accidentally touched the live wires.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene but died a short time later.

It is currently unclear why the man came into contact with the wires while working.

More than 1200 homes in the surrounding area are without power as Energex crews remain at the scene.

An Energex spokesperson has confirmed "emergency repairs" are currently underway at The Gap.

Police and Worksafe are now investigating the man's death.