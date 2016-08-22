Brisbane tree cutter dies after touching live power line

News

According to the Queensland Ambulance Service, paramedics were called to the Glenbrae Street scene at The Gap shortly before 3.30pm.

The Glenbrae Street scene. Source: 7News

It's believed the man was working above the live power lines when he accidentally touched the live wires.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene but died a short time later.

It is currently unclear why the man came into contact with the wires while working.

Rope left at the scene. Source: 7News

More than 1200 homes in the surrounding area are without power as Energex crews remain at the scene.

An Energex spokesperson has confirmed "emergency repairs" are currently underway at The Gap.

Police and Worksafe are now investigating the man's death.

Emergency crews at The Gap. Source: 7News

