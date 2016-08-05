Woman beaten with hammer while waiting for a bus in Sydney, husband suffers broken arm

A woman has been left battered and bruised after a heartless stranger attacked her with a hammer as she sat waiting for a bus in Sydney.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was waiting in Lurnea in Sydney's south-west when the attacker struck on Friday morning.

The woman was hit "multiple times" with the hammer and suffered neck injuries in the random attack.

As the attacker fled to a nearby service station, the woman called her husband who arrived quickly at the scene.

When he went to confront the man, he too was attacked with the hammer.

The husband, also aged in his 60s, suffered a broken arm in a scuffle with the armed man.

The man was detained inside the service station when police arrived.

Charges are now pending with the elderly couple taken to hospital for treatment.

It's not clear why the man attacked the woman.