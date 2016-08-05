Woman beaten with hammer while waiting for a bus in Sydney, husband suffers broken arm

News

One-punch killer Kieran Loveridge charged with bashing Rebels bikie in jail

The woman, aged in her 60s, was waiting in Lurnea in Sydney's south-west when the attacker struck on Friday morning.

The woman was hit "multiple times" with the hammer and suffered neck injuries in the random attack.

The woamn suffered neck injuries in the hammer attack. Source: 7News

As the attacker fled to a nearby service station, the woman called her husband who arrived quickly at the scene.

When he went to confront the man, he too was attacked with the hammer.

The husband, also aged in his 60s, suffered a broken arm in a scuffle with the armed man.

The scene of a brutal, random hammer attack. Source: 7News

The man was detained inside the service station when police arrived.

Charges are now pending with the elderly couple taken to hospital for treatment.

It's not clear why the man attacked the woman.

A man was detained at the scene with charges pending. Source: 7News

