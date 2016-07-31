It’s the photo that’s forcing the internet to do a double take and then some as it appears a woman has ‘forgotten her bottoms’.

Forgotten her bottoms: Optical illusion bikini party picture goes viral

The precisely timed ‘perfect posterior’ pic has since sent social media into meltdown, with the image going viral in the matter of merely hours.

The picture was posted to photo sharing site Imgur, showing a group of friends in the US enjoying what looks like a pool party.

Standing next to a lake two men pose for a photo, one with an outstretched arm while a woman stands behind them with her back to the camera.

Upon first glance it seems as though the woman is only wearing her birthday suit from the waist down however upon closer inspection the tricky optical illusion is revealed.

The bulging bicep is appearing as a stunt double for the woman backside.

One user on the photo sharing site commented, “That genuinely confused me.”

While another user joked: “What kinda party is this, and why wasn't I invited?”

This is the second bikini pic this week to send the internet into a firestorm.

At first glance, you may not think there’s much more to this photo then three girls popping into a beachside mini mart in their bikinis.

But if you look closer at the seemingly innocent image, you’ll discover one of the girls is actually wearing an ankle monitor, designed to put criminals on house arrest.

Imgur user JarJarDrinks uploaded the photo to social media with the caption, “Nothing adds to your summer look like a court ordered ankle monitor...”

The photo has since gone viral and racked up over 100,000 views in two days and a myriad of comments.

“That thing covers almost more skin than her bikini,” posted one user.

“Thanks for pointing that out. I would say 90% of us were not looking at her ankles,” added another.

While another user had a very valid point. “Should leave a fun tan line too,” they said.

News break – July 31