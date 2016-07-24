Nurse performs CPR in pouring rain to save man who fainted on street

Dramatic video footage captures the moment a nurse tries to save a man's life who fainted in torrential downpour.

A nurse rushes to the aid of a man who has collapsed in the pouring rain on a Chinese street. Picture: YouTube/CCTV News

The footage recorded at China's Taiyun City, shows the woman, dressed in a white uniform and hat, kneeling on the soaking wet concrete to administer CPR on the man, as onlookers hold umbrellas over her head.

The man laid motionless on the ground without a pulse, but thanks to the nurse's persistence he miraculously regained consciousness about four minutes later, according to the Mirror.

Initially hospital workers brought over a wheelchair until they realised the seriousness of the man's condition. A hospital bed was later brought over to transport the patient,

The nurse Sha Meirong later said: “He fainted in the water. I ran to him and found he had lost his pulse."

“I thought there must be a problem with his heart so I started to perform CPR on him.”

The patient reportedly has a heart condition but remains in a stable condition, CCTV News reported.