Four charged after 'base jumping' from Brisbane building

Three men and a woman who allegedly parachuted off a crane, from a height of around 150 metres, in Brisbane's CBD have been charged.

The group are accused of climbing a crane and jumping off it shortly before 10pm on Tuesday, after allegedly breaking into a construction site on Alice Street.

The group allegedly fled after landing in the Botanic Gardens in the city and were tracked by Brisbane City Council cameras over the Good Will Bridge.

They were allegedly loading parachutes into their vehicles when they were intercepted, according to police.

"We were very lucky we were given the information by members of the public. We used the city safe cameras in and around to locate people matching those descriptions. They were then intercepted and brought back in," said Senior Sergeant Simon Tayler.

Sahba Abedian from Sunland Group told 7News, "You can plan but if someone wants to break in they'll find a way in which to circumvent the security systems."

The people charged include a 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old man from Bli Bli, a 31-year-old from Deagon and a 24-year-old woman from the Glass House Mountains.

They are due to face court next month charged with unregulated high risk activity.

7News reports the group believed to be the alleged jumpers are no strangers to thrill seeking, with photos and videos on their social media accounts of jumps from planes and cliffs.

Senior Sergeant Simon Tayler said, "This is a dangerous activity. It's lead to fatalities in the past. We would be discouraging anyone that was thinking to take part in this type of thing and let them know that we will be taking them, and prosecuting them and putting them before the court."

Investigations are ongoing.