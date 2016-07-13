News

Teenager in coma after surviving car rollover
Teen's desperate pleas for help while trapped under car

Crowd of 300 Pokemon Go players blasted with water bombs and police called by furious Sydney residents

Kamilia Palu
Yahoo7 News /

A group of 300 Pokemon Go players were pelted with water bombs in Sydney’s inner-west, after nearby residents grew tired of the gamers congregating outside their apartment buildings late into the night.

The fed up residents in Rhodes took matters into their own hands on Monday night when crowds of people began gathering at Peg Paterson Park – an intersection of three ‘Pokestops’.

Police were called on Monday and Tuesday night to disperse the crowds with some gamers claiming they were threatened with fines.

About 300 hundred players swamped a park in Rhodes. Photo: ABC

The Pokemon Go app has become the fastest selling number one app. Photo: Reuters

Adam Shalala was one player that was in the crowd when the water bombs were thrown.

“The backlash has started,” he wrote on a Pokemon Go Facebook page. “300 of us in Rhodes got water bombed by the residents in the apartments. Stay safe everyone.”

The water bombing claims attracted comments online from other Pokemon Go players expressing their disappointment at the outcome.

“Why are people such haters! Hopefully that just attracted more rare water Pokemon!” one woman wrote.

Residents called police after they became tired of the noise and the mess left behind by the gamers. Photo: Supplied

Players were glued to their phones at Peg Paterson Park. Photo: Supplied

“Report that to the police. Pretty sure it's illegal for them to throw things at you like that,” another said.

Others expressed they were glad the water bombing wasn’t committed by “other Pokemon teams” as a way of stepping up the competition.

Residents have complained about the noise levels and also the amount of rubbish being left behind following the release of the new craze.

Pokemon can be found at many iconic landmarks, including memorial, museums and even bikie clubs. Photo: Supplied

Players in the US have also been causing headaches at various museums and memorials, with gamers being labelled as ‘disrespectful’ by members of the public.

A holocaust museum featured in the game as a Pokestop has urged fans not to enter the building to play the augmented reality game.

“Playing the game is not appropriate in the museum, which is a memorial to the victims of Nazism,” a spokesperson for the gallery told The Washington Post.

The museum is attempting to be removed from the game.

The craze has swept across the globe. Photo: Pokemon Go

The Pokestops at the Ground Zero memorial have disgusted locals. Photo: Getty

Four more disputed Pokestops lie within Ground Zero, the memorial site of the 9/11 attack on the twin towers in New York City.

One local man told The Times: “A lot of people died here. It’s a place to reflect, not to play a game.”

Pokemon Go became the fastest game ever to reach the number one spot on iOS and Android in terms of revenue.

