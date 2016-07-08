'We will continue to fight' ban: Greyhound industry

Greyhound trainers have vowed to fight the NSW Government’s decision to ban the sport from July 1 next year.

It comes as all races this weekend have been suspended as the industry tries to find a solution between now and July 1 cutoff.

The sport’s peak NSW body has labelled the ban an “unfair” and “unreasonable decision” and says it will continue to fight the government ruling.

“Our industry involves 15,000 participants and employs thousands more,” the Greyhound Breeders Owners and Trainers Association said.

An estimated 1200 people are directly involved in the greyhound racing industry, with a further 9000 involved in the sport as a hobby.

There are now fears for the welfare of the thousands of greyhounds in NSW, with Canberra electing to support the ban.

Around the country, racing ministers have said their industry’s are safe for now, but each industry will come under additional scrutiny.

The sport has been under significant pressure since an ABC report aired on Four Corners last year, uncovering a live baiting scandal.

In announcing his shock decision on Thursday, Premier Mike Baird said the loss of greyhound lives was one of the major factors taken into consideration.

Up to 68,000 dogs were killed in the past 12 years due to being deemed “uncompetitive”.