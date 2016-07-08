News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Pippa's father-in-law in France rape probe (clone 39684111)
Pippa Middleton's father-in-law charged over sexual assault of a child

'We will continue to fight' ban: Greyhound industry

Yahoo7 News /

Greyhound trainers have vowed to fight the NSW Government’s decision to ban the sport from July 1 next year.

Bus Bursts Into Flames, Kills Multiple Migrant Workers in Thailand
1:33

Bus Bursts Into Flames, Kills Multiple Migrant Workers in Thailand
0330_1130_nat_ballooncrash
0:37

Hot air balloon crash in Hunter Valley
Black Bear Wakes From Hibernation in Glacier National Park
0:55

Black Bear Wakes From Hibernation in Glacier National Park
Mattis Welcomes John Bolton to the Pentagon
0:25

Mattis Welcomes John Bolton to the Pentagon
Car broke down near Wembley - and EXPLODED
1:18

Car broke down near Wembley - and EXPLODED
Shocking moment man throws cat over neighbouring fence in Queensland
0:22

Shocking moment man throws cat over neighbouring fence in Queensland
Flooding Shuts Boston's Aquarium Subway Station
0:40

Flooding Shuts Boston's Aquarium Subway Station
Flooding Inundates Nantucket Streets During High Tide
0:43

Flooding Inundates Nantucket Streets During High Tide
NRA's Loesch rips Trump's idea of seizing guns without 'due process'
1:24

NRA's Loesch rips Trump's idea of seizing guns without 'due process'
Small Funnel Cloud Forms Over Highway in Jasper, Alabama
0:46

Small Funnel Cloud Forms Over Highway in Jasper, Alabama
Dumpster Towed Through Louisville Floodwater
0:32

Dumpster Towed Through Louisville Floodwater
NRA spokeswoman becomes new face of gun rights movement
1:18

NRA spokeswoman becomes new face of gun rights movement
 

It comes as all races this weekend have been suspended as the industry tries to find a solution between now and July 1 cutoff.

The sport’s peak NSW body has labelled the ban an “unfair” and “unreasonable decision” and says it will continue to fight the government ruling.

“Our industry involves 15,000 participants and employs thousands more,” the Greyhound Breeders Owners and Trainers Association said.

An estimated 1200 people are directly involved in the greyhound racing industry, with a further 9000 involved in the sport as a hobby.

There are now fears for the welfare of the thousands of greyhounds in NSW, with Canberra electing to support the ban.

Around the country, racing ministers have said their industry’s are safe for now, but each industry will come under additional scrutiny.

Footage of the live bating aired on ABC's Four Corners.

The sport has been under significant pressure since an ABC report aired on Four Corners last year, uncovering a live baiting scandal.

In announcing his shock decision on Thursday, Premier Mike Baird said the loss of greyhound lives was one of the major factors taken into consideration.

Up to 68,000 dogs were killed in the past 12 years due to being deemed “uncompetitive”.

Back To Top