Couple wed in Tathra after devastating bushfire disaster
Incredible videos and photos show harrowing conditions in Tasmania

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 and Agencies

Harrowing footage shows churning waters threatening to swallow power lines revealing the full extent of Tasmania going through its worse stage of flooding.

Tasmania's flooding disaster has already claimed the life of one woman and two men are missing as the state's second largest city, Launceston remains on high alert, bracing for more damage.

Some people in Launceston tried to rescue their beloved boats. Photo: Facebook/Peter Lord


About 200 homes have been affected by widespread floods across the state in recent days, with 19 bridges damaged and 100 roads affected.

Flooding first hit in the north-west town of Latrobe and gushed down through Launceston’s Cataract Gorge.

Videos and photos captured by local residents show gushing flood waters swallowing power lines and threatening homes.

These are the Cataract Gorge grounds before the severe flooding. Photo: Google Maps

A video captured by a local Launceston resident shows the waters churning at the Cataract Gorge grounds. Photo: YouTube

Geek Out Family Vlogs posted an incredible video to YouTube showing the Cataract Gorge grounds, located only a few minutes from Launceston’s CBD, completely vanish by churning flood waters.

Just one kilometre south of the Gorge, the South Esk River’s flood water levels so that high power poles are seen swimming in water.

Bernard Mason posted the video to Facebook on Tuesday showing power lines slapping against rising flood waters which threaten to swallow them completely.

About 50 homes were evacuated from areas surrounding the Esk River after it reached its highest levels since 1929.

SES regional manager Mhairi Revie said flows in river were the equivalent of 24,000 Volkswagens worth of water passing by every second.

"That's a lot of water and it's a very fast flow," she said.

Ms Revie warned locals not to become complacent or drive through floodwaters as they begin to recede in coming days.

Nigel snapped this photo of Longford currently under threat. Photo: Facebook/Nigel Baker

Although the rainfall has slowed down, Tasmania has a massive clean up ahead of them. Photo: Getty

The Tasmanian government is offering emergency relief for those affected by the floods. Photo: Getty

Tasmanian Police Commander Brett Smith says altough the rainfall has slow down, the city is "not out of the woods just yet", with a high tide due at 3.37pm on Wednesday and evacuation orders still in place for low-lying suburbs.

"There is the potential that people may believe that the situation is receding, it is not at the present time," he told reporters.

The Tasmanian government is offering emergency relief for those affected by the floods and expects calls will be made on all levels of government to help with the recovery effort.

