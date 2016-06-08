Children freak out when black bear opens car door with its paw

An American family learned the hard way why it's important to lock your doors while driving, when they almost picked up an unexpected passenger.

A curious black bear opens a car daw with its paws, terrifying an American family. Picture: Liveleak/Sarcasmonaut

When the family stopped their car to take pictures of a black bear nearby, they got the fright of their life as the animal became too close for comfort.

Footage uploaded to Liveleak on Sunday captures the moment the wildlife encounter turned terrifying as the bear uses its paw to open the car door.

A small boy can be heard yelling in terror from the back seat as the bear approaches the family’s 4WD.

"Oh, the bear's right next to us," the boy shouts as his dad attempts to take some photos of the animal anyway.

Moments later, the passenger door is pried open as the animal proves he's smarter than the average bear.

“Oh my goodness”, the boy can be heard yelling as the curious bear frees the door, while his sister shrieks in horror.

The mother seemingly unfased by the close encounter, shouts to her children who are clearly freaking out: “hey, stop screaming”, as the car accelerates to get away.