Floodwaters claim at least three lives in NSW and ACT

At least three lives have been claimed by floodwaters, with police in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory confirming the discoveries of two bodies, and a retrieval operation for a third.

A fourth death is possible but unconfirmed as police search waters near Leppington in Sydney's south east.

Two campers reported missing at Yadboro, west of Ulladulla, in NSW have reportedly been found.

ACT police are investigating the death of a 37-year-old Kambah man who died at Cotter Road, Corree.

Police were called to Cotter Dam at about 4.30 on Sunday afternoon but were unable to rescue the man from his car trapped in floodwaters.

His body was discovered this morning.

In a statement, ACT Police said the fast moving, rising water made rescue efforts impossible.

Police in NSW are also investigating after a body was found submerged this morning.

Police from the Hume command were called for help last night over reports of a car in the water with its hazard lights flashing.

A 65-year-old man's body was found in a vehicle Mittagong Creek near Bowral at about 8.30 this morning.

Police have confirmed another man's body was found at Leppington, with a search for more people possibly involved continuing.

Emergency services were called to Anthony Road, Leppington, at about 5pm on Sunday after reports a white ute had been washed away while crossing a causeway.

A search resumed at about 6.30 this morning. Police divers retrieved a body from a vehicle at about 11.30am.

With the terrible weather moving south, two people are now missing in Tasmania.

Emergency services are now searching for people missing in floodwaters in the state's north and south.

News break – June 6